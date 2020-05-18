Latest coronavirus update: Geo-fencing to keep an eye on suspects

Bengaluru: Karnataka has started experimenting with geofencing technology to ensure that Covid-19 home quarantined patients do not roam around or break the quarantine rules.

The experiment was kicked off in the twin cities of Hubali-Dharwad, witnessing a large number of cases.

Geofencing technology involves creating a virtual boundary around a specified location, triggering a response on its breach. The response could be either as text messages or alerts, reaching the system administrator.

“Since it is a sensitive issue, I will not reveal how it works. There are many methods and we are using one such method to track the movement of people in quarantine,” DCP (law and order) Krishnakanth was quoted.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Sunday crossed the 1,100-mark of Covid patients with 55 more new cases. The total number of Covid positive cases now stands at 1,147. The sugar belt of Mandya topped the list with 22 cases, most of them having a travel history to Mumbai.

Hassan and Kalburgi too reported substantial numbers, again from among people with travel history to Mumbai. Also, it now transpires the virus spread in Bengaluru was mostly from primary contacts. This is contrary to the perception transmission is largely due to those with travel history, Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI). The rise in infection transmitted thro­ugh primary contacts started rising after April 17 and has now shot up.