Latest coronavirus update: Forgive me for my hard choices, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday sought the nation's forgiveness for imposing a monumental lockdown on the country, saying it was a question of life and death and expressed confidence that "we will definitely win the battle" against the coronavirus menace that has claimed 25 lives so far.

He also praised the frontline workers in the fight against the virus as well as countless workers engaged in supply of essential services who are ensuring the country doesn't come to a complete standstill. "I seek forgiveness... I am sure you will forgive me that you had to undergo so much trouble. Some people will say what kind of prime minister is this, but these are special circumstances.

You had to undergo problems I understand but there is no other way out to fight the coronavirus," he said. "This is a battle for life and death." The address during his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ lasted more than 30 minutes and featured two former coronavirus patients and a doctor.

Modi also reminded people that "we have to maintain social distance, not emotional," as he urged people to utilise the time spent at home in reengaging themselves in old hobbies and reconnecting with old friends.

The prime minister also underscored the need to enforce restrictions announced to contain the contagion, saying those who are violating the lockdown are "playing with their own lives'. "The world over, many people nursed this delusion (that they will not be affected by coronavirus) All of them are regretting it now ... those breaking the rules are playing with their lives," he said.

He described as "unfortunate" incidents where some of those suspected coronavirus carriers under home quarantine are being ill-treated or ostracised by others. ‘‘Every Indian is locked for now... but we will emerge stronger after the fight," he concluded.