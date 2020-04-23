Latest coronavirus update: Covid count in Chennai stands at 400, 2 deaths in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Covid-19 tally went up to 1,683 with as many as 54 patients testing positive for the coronavirus disease on Thursday. In the capital city of Chennai, the number of Covid-19 cases touched 400. According to Health Department officials, the death toll too has gone up to 20 with two patients succumbing to the pandemic.

“One of them was a septuagenarian, while the other was a 56- year-old man. While the former died at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai, the woman failed to respond to treatment at Apollo Hospitals,” an official said.

However, the good news was 90 patients had recovered and were discharged. “So now we have only 908 active cases, while the number of those discharged from various hospitals has increased to 752,” the official added.