Latest coronavirus update: Bihar imports RNA machine from Singapore

Patna: As Coronavirus positive cases rose to 274 on Sunday, the Bihar government purchased automatic RNA extract test machines from Singapore. The Bihar Health Minister, Mangal Pandey, said the machines would be installed at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences and Rajendra Medical Research Institute.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has allowed Patna AIIMS to start plasma therapy to develop anti-body among the suspects. It will help eradicate virus from the affected person and there was no side effect.

The RNA extract equipment will help authorities to track new infections. The positive cases in Bihar increased to 274 on Sunday with fresh cases being reported from Areraj and Bajariya in East Champaran district.

Three had returned from Mumbai and one from Delhi recently. One person who had come from Delhi also reported positive in Jahanabad district. In the state capital, the Bank of Baroda branch on main commercial centre of Dak Bungalow Road was sealed following the manager being found positive.

All the 40 officers and employees working in the bank were quarantined and customers advised not to come to the branch. The bank manager was dealing with cash transactions for the ATMs in Patna. Three staffers of the ATM operating agency too were attacked by the deadly disease. The hotspot of Khajpura in western Patna is still sealed following 25 cases being reported from the area.

Bailey road, the main link between Patna and western parts of the district are out of reach of the civilians to prevent the disease’s spread. Meanwhile, leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Prasad alleged substandard food materials were being supplied by the government in the quarantine centres.

He claimed the district judge of Sheohar, in his report to the HC on Saturday has confirmed substandard food was being given to the inmates of the centre. He detected irregularities during his visit to the centre on instructions of HC.