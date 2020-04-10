Latest coronavirus update: As count ups to 51, half a dozen, Bihar district sealed

Patna: With 20 new coronavirus positive cases detected on Thursday, the government issued instructions to seal the borders of five worst affected districts from Thursday. The districts include Siwan, Gopalganj, Nawada, Begusarai, parts of Patna and Munger, which have been identified as hot spots.

District Magistrate of Patna K Ravi asked the sub-divisional magistrate of Barh to seal the inter-district border connecting Patna to Begusarai and Lakhisarai. Five new cases were found in Begusarai on Thursday.

All were from the Tablighi Jamaatis and staying in a village. The State Health Minister, Mangal Pandey, admitted it was for the first time since the virus’s outbreak that 20 fresh cases were found in a single day in Bihar. In his home district of Siwan, nine new cases were found in Panjwar village. All are of the same family.

A member of the family had returned from Oman last month. Jharkhand reports first death in neighbouring Jharkhand too, corona positive cases rose to 13 with 7 being reported from Ranchi, 5 from Hazaribagh and 1 from Bokaro district.

One corona positive patient died in the hospital. Bokaro Dy Commissioner Muk - esh Kumar sealed Gomiya block of the district as the patient who succumbed was from the village.