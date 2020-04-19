Latest coronavirus update: Another big spike in Tamil Nadu cases

Chennai: Barely days after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed confidence the state would be rid of Covid-19 positive cases, a spike was witnessed on Sunday with 105 patients testing positive for the pandemic.
Significantly, 50 of the new patients were from Chennai following a spurt in the number of tests undertaken by Health Department authorities. As of Sunday, the state’s Covid-19 positive tally went up to 1,477. This was the first time in a week when the number of positive patients crossed the 100-mark in Tamil Nadu.
Health authorities confirmed among those testing positive were a journalist of a Tamil daily and his roommate who worked for a Tamil private satellite television news channel. A two-day-old baby had also tested positive for the pandemic in Pollachi, Coimbatore, becoming the youngest patient in the state.
Meanwhile, a neurologist at a private hospital succumbed to virus on Sunday evening. In a related development, PM Modi spoke to Palaniswami over the phone and assured rapid test kits would soon be provided to the state.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)