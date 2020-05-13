Latest coronavirus update: 7 Shramik trains leave Karnataka, 34 new cases take Covid count to 959

Bengaluru: Seven trains left Karnataka carrying over 10,000 migrant workers back to their hometowns on Wednesday even as the state registered 34 new COVID cases taking the total to 959. There were two deaths, taking the toll to 33.

The Shramik specials were mainly to Bapudam Motihari in Bihar, Danapur also in Bihar, Hardwar in Uttarakhand, Lucknow, UP, and to Purlia in West Bengal, Hatia in Jharkhand.

In addition to the Bengaluru and Mysuru special trains, one more Shramik train was operated by the Southern Railway from Mangaluru to Prayagraj in UP. There was a huge crowd at Mangaluru station and migrants who could not board the train held a protest.

Apart from Shramik Specials, another train with 1,074 passengers left KSR Bengaluru station at 8.30 pm for New Delhi, following the partial resumption of normal services.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday pulled up the state government for dragging its foot in giving details of the wedding of actor-politician Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former CM HD Kumaraswamy.

Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice BV Nagarathna observed since there is no definite information on the number of vehicle passes issued, there is need for an inquiry.

Notably, based on a PIL on the issue, HC had pulled up the state government and sought details of the wedding held during the COVID lockdown period at a resort in Bidadi on April 17 for which 50 cars reportedly got passes.