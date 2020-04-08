Latest coronavirus update: 15 pc cut in salary of Bihar ministers, MLAs

Patna: Bihar Cabinet on Wednesday decided to cut 15 per cent in the salaries of ministers and legislators. In the cabinet meeting, held through video conferencing, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that deduction will be for one year as austerity measure to fight corona.

Government allowed the retail dairy outlets to remain open till 8 pm against 6 pm at present. All shops and outlets selling mutton, fish and poultry products will be opened now and function till 6 pm.

To facilitate farmers engaged in Rabi crop cultivation, government permitted labourers to harvest crops. Technicians and harvesters coming from Haryana and Punjab have been issued 750 inter-state curfew passes.

Education department issued orders to promote all school students without examination. Meanwhile, there is a sudden spurt in the cases of brain haemorrhage in the local hospitals. Doctors at Indira Gandhi institute of medical sciences said ten patients were admitted in last three days, which was unusual during the summer season.