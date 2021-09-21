Large infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector; mobile, internet services suspended

Mobile internet and phone services in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district were suspended after the army suspected an infiltration attempt by a group of militants.

According to reports, the Army had detected the "suspicious movement" along the LoC in Uri Sector on the night intervening September 18 and 19 following which an operation was launched in the area.

The operation continued for the second day on Monday and it was intensified to track down the infiltrators, officials told PTI.

The mobile internet and phone services were suspended in the Uri sector of Baramulla on Monday in aid of the Army's ongoing combing operations in the wake of the detection of suspicious movement along the Line of Control (LoC), officials told PTI.

Defence sources told IANS reinforcements have been called in and a large area has been brought under the operation.

“An infiltration attempt has been made and we are looking for them. Whether they are still on this side or have gone back after they made the infiltration attempt. That issue has not to be clarified and verified on the ground," Lt Gen. D.P. Pandey told a TV channel.

“But, we are quite alert and we will ensure that minimal infiltration takes place," the army’s Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps commander said.

(With inputs from IANS and PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 08:48 AM IST