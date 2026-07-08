Language Barrier Costs French Tourist As Agra Taxi Driver Charges €50 Fare Instead Of ₹500; Police Recover Money | VIDEO

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Two women from France were left distressed after a taxi driver allegedly took 50 euros instead of ₹500 from them in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly exploiting a language barrier. The incident, which has since gone viral on social media, ended with the tourists returning to Delhi without visiting the Taj Mahal. However, Agra Police later traced the driver, recovered the money, and initiated legal proceedings against him.

How the Misunderstanding Occurred

According to police, the two French tourists had hired a taxi from Delhi to Agra after arriving on a delayed international flight. Owing to the delay, the taxi driver had incurred an additional airport waiting charge of ₹500, for which he reportedly had an official receipt.

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After reaching Agra, the driver asked the tourists to reimburse him for the extra ₹500. However, due to the language barrier, the women allegedly misunderstood the amount and handed over 50 euros instead. The driver accepted the money and left the spot.

Guide Alerts Tourists, Police Recover Money

Soon after, a local guide informed the tourists that they had paid far more than the requested amount. Shocked by the revelation, the women alerted authorities. Personnel from the Taj Security Police and the Tourist Police Station immediately responded and began searching for the cab driver.

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Police quickly traced the accused driver, recovered the 50 euros, and returned the amount to the tourists. The driver was subsequently taken into custody, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Tourists Return Without Visiting the Taj Mahal

Despite the swift police response, the ordeal disrupted the tourists' travel plans. Police reportedly offered to facilitate their visit to the Taj Mahal, but the women declined as they had to return to Delhi in time for their flight. They booked another taxi and left Agra without visiting the iconic monument.

Tourists Thank Agra Police in Viral Video

Following the incident, the two tourists shared a video expressing their gratitude to the Agra Police for their prompt action. In the clip, they thanked the officers for helping them recover the money and praised their swift response, saying the police were "really good" and had extended timely assistance during their ordeal.