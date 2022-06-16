Landslides in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills; Silchar-Guwahati NH blocked

Landslides in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills block NH-06 | Twitter/@ejhpolice

Heavy rains continue to batter Meghalaya as massive landslides occured in several parts of NH-6 in the northeastern state under Lumshnong Police Station on Thursday.

This has led to disruption of traffic and communication with the neighbouring states- Tripura, Mizoram, and parts of Manipur.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Kongkal Sangma has reviewed the situation in the area and has decided to form four regional committees that will be headed by respective ministers to closely monitor the situation.

He said, "Due to heavy rainfall, last night and early morning in different parts of Meghalaya, especially East Jaintia Hills district, certain important road connections were severely damaged. I've taken a review meeting with Dy Commissioners, Ministers & officials from different district."

"Post the meeting, we have decided to form 4 regional committees to be headed by respective ministers to closely monitor the situation in the next 24-48 hours in the districts and to ensure that steps are taken to ease the movement of vehicles," he added.

Landslides in Guwahati

On Wednesday, fresh landslides were reported from various parts of city amid continuous rainfall, which also led to heavy waterlogging in numerous parts of the north-eastern city.

So far, Assam has witnessed 42 deaths due to floods and landslides this year, including the four who were buried alive in their sleep in Guwahati's Boragaon on June 14.