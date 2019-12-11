'Landmark day for India', says PM Narendra Modi after CAB passes in Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties including Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, DMK protested against the bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday with a majority of 311 votes against 80 in the Lower House where 391 members were present and voted.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condemned the passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill saying that it marks the "victory of narrow-minded and bigoted forces over India's pluralism." "Today marks a dark day in the constitutional history of India. The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill marks the victory of narrow-minded and bigoted forces over India's pluralism," she said in a statement.

She stressed that the Bill fundamentally challenges the idea of India that our forefathers fought for and, in its place, creates a disturbed, distorted and divided India where religion will become a determinant of nationhood.