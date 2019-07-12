Landlord-tenant disputes: Centre proposes special courts

New Delhi: The disputes between landlords and tenants should be settled within 60 days by special Rent Courts or Rent Tribunals which should be set up by the states and union territories for this specific purpose, according to a new law proposed by the central government. At present, such cases fall under the jurisdiction of civil courts and take many years to be settled. The draft law clearly states that civil courts will not be involved with the matters related to the disputes between the owners of the rented properties and the tenants.

"The Rent Court or, as the case may be, the Rent Tribunal shall endeavor to dispose the case as expeditiously as possible which shall not be more than a period of sixty days from the date of receipt of the application or appeal," the draft of Model Tenancy Act, 2019 says. If a rent court or tribunal fails to dispose of the appeal within the period of two months, the draft calls for recording the reasons for the delay. "Provided further that where any such application or the case may be, appeal could not be disposed of within the said period of sixty days, the Rent Court or, as the case may be, the Rent Tribunal shall record its reasons in writing for not disposing of the application or appeal within that period," it says.

- Pragya Singh