Lamborghini drives Rajini into storm

Chennai: Three days ago, when a close-up photo of superstar Rajinikanth with a face mask on, holding the steering of a Lamborghini was released on social media, his fans went berserk on Twitter using '#LioninLamborghini'. A day later, a photo taken from a distance showed Rajinikanth taking a lonely stroll in what appeared to be a farm terrain.

However, on Thursday, the photographs landed the actor-politician in a controversy with people questioning how he managed to travel to the farmhouse in Kelambakkam, located in a neighbouring district, during the lockdown. Later, it emerged an e-pass for vehicular movement on July 23 was issued in his name citing the reason as "medical emergency".

This triggered a controversy with people taking to Twitter wanting to know how he was given an e-pass for a medical emergency when he actually went to his farmhouse. Also, he had travelled 3 days before the actual date for which the e-pass was issued. Several BJP leaders came to his rescue on Twitter, who instead questioned how DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of party leader MK Stalin, had got an e-pass a few weeks ago to travel to Thoothukudi.

At the time of filing this report, Rajini or his PRO was yet to respond to the issue.