Lalu Prasad Yadav loses hospital director's bungalow

Patna: The Jharkhand prison department on Thursday moved RJD president Lalu Prasad out of Kelly's bungalow and shifted him to the ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences at Ranchi. The decision to evict him was taken following an uproar over violation of the jail manual by Lalu, who was in touch with Bihar MLAs on phone and had even tried to stage an upset during the Speaker’s election.

Even on Thursday, a fresh allegation had emanated from none other than former chief minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi that Lalu had rung him up. The RJD leader, who is undergoing his sentence in the fodder scam, was lodged at the bungalow to insulate him from Covid patients who could endanger his health. Incidentally, an RJD member is part of the Jharkhand government.