Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted to AIIMS Delhi, condition stable

RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, on Friday, reported news agency ANI. The veteran politician is learnt to be suffering from fever.

According to ANI, Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi on Friday after he complained of fever. "His health condition is stable," sources told ANI.

His blood samples have been sent for investigations and reports are awaited, a source told PTI.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had returned to Bihar last month after over 3 years. The Jharkhand High Court, earlier in April, granted bail to Yadav.

The former Bihar Chief Minister, who was undergoing treatment at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences for two years, was shifted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi in January.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 08:18 AM IST