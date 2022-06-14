Lakshmi Mittal Birthday: Lesser-known facts about the steel tycoon

Lakshmi Mittal | AFP

Steel tycoon Lakshmi Niwas Mittal was born on June 15 in the year 1950. He is the Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaking company, as well as Chairman of stainless steel manufacturer Aperam.

Mittal, who is one the richest people in the world, has also been named among the most powerful people by Forbes.

On his 72nd birthday, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about the businessman:

Mittal was educated at St.Xavier’s College in Kolkata while also working at a steel mill owned by his father. In 1970, he joined the mill as a trainee, and in 1976 he opened his own steel factory in Sidoarjo, Indonesia due to the control in the production of steel by the Indian government. Mittal, who resides in the United Kingdom, is amongst the wealthy and most influential citizens in London. His London residential address, Kensington Palace Gardens, is the second most expensive street in the world, where the average price per square metre is a whopping USD 107,000. Mittal is also an accomplished philanthropist. He set up Mittal Champions Trust to support 10 Indian athletes to lift the country's name high in the world forum. In 2003, Mittal partnered with the government of Rajasthan and instituted the LNM Institute of Information Technology (LNMIIT) in Jaipur, which is an autonomous non-profit organization. In the year 2008, Mittal awarded Abhinav Bindra with Rs. 1.5 crore for bringing home India's first individual Olympic gold medal in shooting. In the same year, Mittal was honoured with the Forbes Lifetime Achievement Award. Prior to that, in 2004, he was honoured with the European Businessman of the Year.