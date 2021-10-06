Lakhimpur Kheri violence: UP govt allows Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, three others to visit site

Days after violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri claimed the lives of eight individuals, the state government has now given permission to Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and three other people to visit the site. The nod from the state government comes nearly two days after Priyanka Gandhi was detained while making her way to the area.

"The state govt has now permitted people in groups of five to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. Anyone who wants to go there can go now. The state govt had imposed restrictions to maintain law and order, not to restrict any movement," ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar told news agency ANI.

Priyanka Gandhi is in detention at the PAC compound in Sitapur since Monday morning. She was on her way to meet the families of farmers when she was stopped. Sharing a photo of an FIR on Twitter, Gandhi insisted on Wednesday afternoon that they would "not let the voice of justice be suppressed"

Further details awaited.

