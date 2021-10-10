Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish sent to judicial custody, court to hear matter on Oct 11 - Here's what we know so far

His lawyer Avdesh Kumar Singh told news agency ANI that Ashish Mishra was produced before the Judicial Magistrate and will be in judicial custody for the time being.

A local court will hear the matter on October 11 on whether Ashish Mishra should be sent to police custody or not, he said.

"He (Ashish Mishra) will be in judicial custody for the time being. He was produced before the Judicial Magistrate and the police had demanded three-day custody, to which we objected. The matter will be heard on October 11 and it will be decided whether Mishra will be sent to police custody," Avdesh Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

11 hours of questioning

Ashish Mishra was arrested here on Saturday night following over 11 hours of questioning in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, a day after the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the state government's action in the case.

DIG Upendra Agarwal, who is heading the special investigation team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh Police probing the case, told reporters that Ashish Mishra was not cooperating during the interrogation. "We are taking him in custody on grounds of non-cooperation and evasive replies. He will be produced in court and sustained custodial interrogation will follow," he said.

Ashish Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit last Sunday.

Mishra appeared before the SIT at around 10.30 AM after a second summons was served to him the previous day when he did not turn up for interrogation. He was arrested at around 11 PM after being grilled by the SIT at the crime branch office in the Police Lines.

Aged around 35, Ashish Mishra looks after the political activities of his father in his Kheri Parliamentary constituency.

While his son was facing questioning by the SIT, Ajay Mishra was in his MP's office in Lakhimpur city with lawyers and later came out to calm his supporters, who had assembled in large number outside the house and were shouting slogans in favour of him and his son, The Minister told them that Ashish was innocent and would come out clean.

Two more detained in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The Lakhimpur Kheri police has detained the driver of Ankit Das, the nephew of former Congress MP late Akhilesh Das, in connection with the death of four farmers. He was reportedly driving the vehicle in the convoy, which was just behind Mishra's SUV. The driver is also accused of helping Ankit Das escape from the spot. Meanwhile, another aide of Mishra, said to be present at the scene of crime, was also detained, reported IANS.

Ankit's uncle Akhilesh Das was a Congress MP and the national general secretary of BSP. He passed away in 2017. Ankit is said to be a close associate of Ashish Mishra and his father.

Supreme Court questions non-arrest

The Supreme Court had on Friday on questioned the non-arrest of the accused, directed preservation of evidence and mulled transferring the probe to another agency.

Without mincing words, a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana had said, the law must take its course against all accused and the government has to take all remedial steps in this regard to inspire confidence in the investigation of brutal murder of eight persons.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha calls 'rail roko' on Oct 18

Earlier, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the agitation against the Centre's three farm laws, alleged that the violence was held under a pre-planned conspiracy and demanded the arrest of the minister and his son.

The farmer unions said if the government does not accept their demands by October 11, they will take out a 'Shaheed Kisan Yatra' from Lakhimpur Kheri with the ashes of slain farmers.

The SKM also gave a call for a "rail roko" protest across the country from 10 AM to 4 PM on October 18 and a "mahapanchayat" in Lucknow on October 26.

Ajay Mishra should be "dismissed from the cabinet and arrested on charges of spreading disharmony, murder and conspiracy. He is also protecting the culprits in the case", SKM leader Yogendra Yadav alleged during a press conference in Delhi.

"His son Ashish Mishra and his associates, who have been accused of murder, should be arrested immediately," he said.

Attacking the Uttar Pradesh Government over the handling of the probe in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged it was giving "bouquet" to culprits instead of bringing them to book.

"The way farmers were crushed, now preparations are on to crush the laws. This government has pulverised the Constitution.

"You have seen how a vehicle ran over farmers who were fighting for their rights. The guilty persons are yet to be caught. Instead of giving summons, a flower bouquet is being given. The summon is only in name, and (in reality) 'samman' (honour) is given," he told reporters in Lucknow.

As many as eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3. Two accused identified as Luvkush and Ashish Pandey were arrested earlier in connection with the incident.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 10:40 AM IST