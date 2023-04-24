Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court extends interim bail of accused Ashish Mishra till July 11 |

Supreme Court on Monday extended the interim bail of accused Ashish Mishra till July 11 in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Mishra was released from jail in Jan

Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son, Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, was released from jail in January.

The release came after the Supreme Court granted him an interim bail of eight weeks. Mishra was then taken out of the jail from the rear gate to avoid the media, which had gathered at the jail.

About the Lakhimpur Kheri violence

On October 3, 2021, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri district's Tikunia where violence had erupted when farmers were protesting against the then Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

According to the FIR filed by Uttar Pradesh police, four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in which Mishra was seated. The driver of the SUV and two Bharatiya Janata Party workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A journalist also died in the violence.

Family members have refused to disclose where Mishra would relocate to after one week as per Supreme Court directives. In its verdict, the Supreme Court had directed Mishra to leave Uttar Pradesh within one week after his release from jail.

“Petitioner will give his passport to the trial court and will not enter the state of Uttar Pradesh, apart from his appearance for trial proceedings," the court had ordered.

The court also said that the petitioner has to mark his attendance at the police station of the jurisdiction where he relocates to.

The court also warned Mishra and his family members against influencing witnesses, violation of which would lead to the cancellation of his bail. "If it is found that Mishra is trying to delay the trial, it will be a valid ground to cancel his bail," the court said.

