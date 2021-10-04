e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Farmers call off agitation in UP after assurance of compensation
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 02:57 PM IST

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Punjab Congress president leader Navjot Sidhu detained in Chandigarh, CM Channi denied permission to visit UP

FPJ Web Desk
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Chann | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Chann | Photo Credit: ANI

Advertisement

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was detained after leading a protest in Chandigarh on Monday afternoon. He is among the many Opposition leaders who have been detained or turned away from Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri clashes that claimed eight lives. In the meantime, the UP government has also denied Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi permission to visit the area.

"No one is above the law … FIR under sec 302 IPC must be registered against Union Minister’s son for murder of innocent farmers, he should be immediately arrested and put behind the bars for this barbaric act!!" he had tweeted on Sunday night.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 02:57 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal