Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Punjab Congress president leader Navjot Sidhu detained in Chandigarh, CM Channi denied permission to visit UP

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu was detained after leading a protest in Chandigarh on Monday afternoon. He is among the many Opposition leaders who have been detained or turned away from Uttar Pradesh in the wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri clashes that claimed eight lives. In the meantime, the UP government has also denied Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi permission to visit the area.

"No one is above the law … FIR under sec 302 IPC must be registered against Union Minister’s son for murder of innocent farmers, he should be immediately arrested and put behind the bars for this barbaric act!!" he had tweeted on Sunday night.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 02:57 PM IST