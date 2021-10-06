Lakhimpur Kheri probe happening in fair manner: MoS Home Ajay Mishra says 'conspiracy of Opposition parties'

MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra whose son Ashish Mishra has been named as the main accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Wednesday called the allegations against him and his son in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident "a conspiracy of opposition parties". His statement comes after his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to India Today report, Ajay Mishra said, "Multiple agencies are working on the case. There is no pressure on anyone. All angles will be probed. This is a conspiracy of the Opposition parties."

Earlier in the day, Ajay Mishra met Amit Sha for the first time since the murder case was registered against Mishra's son. Mishra also attended his first-floor office in the North Block here and stayed for about half an hour before visiting Shah at his residence, they said.

The two leaders were closeted for about half an hour and Mishra is understood to have briefed Shah about Sunday's incident in his home district of Lakhimpur Kheri. Eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday during farmers' protest. A journalist, two BJP workers and a driver were among those who died in the violence.

Farmers have alleged that Ashish was sitting in a car that rammed a crowd of protesting farmers leading to the death of four farmers.

The FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police states that "Ajay Misra's son Ashish Misra alias Monu was sitting in the car that mowed down protesting farmers".

Meanwhile, the Opposition has demanded the arrest of Ajay Misra's son Ashish and the resignation of the MOS over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident.

Notbaly, two days ago, Mishra's son Ashish (Monu) refuted all allegations that he was part of the convoy. According to a report, Ashish Mishra said, "I was not in the car. I was at my paternal home in Banwirpur village where a wrestling match was being organised. I was there from the morning till the end of the event."

"People who did such things cannot be called farmers. India's farmers are not so heartless and cruel. The fault lies with the people who are leading the farmers' organisation. This is a democracy everyone has the right to have their say and wave their flag but peacefully," he said.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 04:46 PM IST