Lakhimpur Kheri case: Prime accused Ashish Mishra will appear before police on Saturday, says father and Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Lucknow: Not caring a hoot for the summon served on him by the UP Police in the Lakhimpur case, the prime accused Ashish Mishra did not turn up on Friday to record his statement. Perforce, the district police pasted another notice at his residence, giving him time till Saturday morning to be present at the crime branch office.

Meanwhile, the union minister Ajay Mishra has said that his son is not absconding but is at his residence. He said Ashish will obey the summon and appear before the police.

Earlier, the buzz was that Ashish had left for Nepal to evade police action. The Minister said, had the incident involved some other political party, no FIR would have been lodged. He said despite him being in such a big post, an FIR was filed and his son is ready to face legal action.

Meanwhile, in the status report filed by the UP government before the Supreme Court it has been revealed that two FIRs were lodged. While one is by the farmers, the other is by one Sumit Jaiswal who was in one of the vehicles that crushed the farmers. In the FIR lodged by Jaiswal it is stated that unidentified people stopped his vehicle and assaulted it; in the assault, the driver, two friends and one scribe was killed.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:41 PM IST