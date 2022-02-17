Lakhimpur Kheri case: Plea filed in Supreme Court seeking cancellation of accused Ashish Mishra's bail

An advocate has moved plea in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the bail of accused Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ashish Mishra was released from jail on Tuesday evening after fulfilling bail conditions pronounced by the Allahabad High Court.

He has been released from jail after completion of procedure, Lakhimpur Kheri Jail Superintendent P P Singh said.

Ashish Mishra was lodged in the jail since October last year in the case related to the killing of four farmers in the violence that had erupted in course of farmers agitation in Tikonia in the district.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had last week granted bail to Ashish Mishra in the case that had grabbed national headlines.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has said that his government will ensure that the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and his protectors go to jail when he comes to power.

"The minister's son who trampled farmers, has got bail from court. The government did not pursue the case as it should have been. I assure you all that our government is coming and when it does, the case will be pursued in such a manner that not only the one who took the life of farmers will go to jail but also those patronising them," Yadav said, addressing election meetings on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 04:55 PM IST