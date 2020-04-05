Lady cop posted at a small UP town becomes Twitter sensation in Lucknow

Lucknow: “Like you, we police personnel also have families and we handle dual responsibilities. Therefore, become a responsible citizen and help police and administration. Stay at home…,” posted a twitter user @uppcopak (Alka) on 1st April in Hindi.
The tweet accompanied by her two photographs — one in which she was making paranthas in the kitchen and the other was is in police uniform. This plain tweet from a lady sub-inspector, Alka Verma, who is posted in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district got over 18,000 likes and 2,900 retweets by Sunday.
Maharajganj, which shares its borders with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s turf Gorakhpur, is part of the underdeveloped eastern Uttar Pradesh. Verma has joined Twitter last October only but most of her fame has come during the past one week when her follower count jumped from a few hundreds to 12,000.
Most of her seniors and even top Indian Police Service officers of UP don’t usually get such massive response, in such a short time. Aren’t your colleagues and seniors jealous of you since you are more popular than them now? “No, not at all.
The police personnel are not like that,” laughs Verma, who hails from Kanpur and has been posted in Maharajganj since February 23 only. Her simple tweets in which she urges people to stay at home by citing the challenges of the police force especially the women cops have struck a chord among social media users. For instance, her 4th April post which merely states, “Stay safe at home, we are guarding the roads….
All those who roam on roads on some or other pretence, are not cheating themselves but risking lives of their kin as well,” got more than 20,000 likes, 3,200 retweets and massive public engagement. Ms Verma says, “I seek to change the way people think by telling them the same thing differently. If helps, then good.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)