Lady cop posted at a small UP town becomes Twitter sensation in Lucknow

Lucknow: “Like you, we police personnel also have families and we handle dual responsibilities. Therefore, become a responsible citizen and help police and administration. Stay at home…,” posted a twitter user @uppcopak (Alka) on 1st April in Hindi.

The tweet accompanied by her two photographs — one in which she was making paranthas in the kitchen and the other was is in police uniform. This plain tweet from a lady sub-inspector, Alka Verma, who is posted in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district got over 18,000 likes and 2,900 retweets by Sunday.

Maharajganj, which shares its borders with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s turf Gorakhpur, is part of the underdeveloped eastern Uttar Pradesh. Verma has joined Twitter last October only but most of her fame has come during the past one week when her follower count jumped from a few hundreds to 12,000.

Most of her seniors and even top Indian Police Service officers of UP don’t usually get such massive response, in such a short time. Aren’t your colleagues and seniors jealous of you since you are more popular than them now? “No, not at all.