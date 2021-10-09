Ladakh stand-off: 13th round of India-China military-level talks on Sunday

India and China will hold the 13th round of Corps Commander talks on Sunday, at Moldo on the Chinese side, to resolve border dispute in eastern Ladakh. Both the countries will discuss phase-III of disengagement and also overall de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control.

The talks are scheduled two months after both the countries withdrew troops from Patrolling Point (PP) 17A in Gogra. The disengagement process was carried out over two days i.e. August 4 and 5, 2021. The troops of both sides are now in their respective permanent bases.

It happened soon after twelfth round of talks between the Corps Commanders on July 31, 2021. As an outcome of the meeting, both sides agreed on disengagement in Gogra. The troops in this area have been in a face-off situation since May last year.

With disengagement in Gogra, India will take up other remaining friction points like Hot Springs and 900 square km Depsang plains.

Earlier, the troops disengaged on both the banks of Pangong Tso in February this year. India and China have been engaged in border disputes for the last 16 months.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 10:54 PM IST