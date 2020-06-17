Ladakh situation: Defence Minister meets Jaishankar, CDS, Army chief

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a second meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat and Indian Army chief, Gen MM Naravane at his residence on Tuesday over prevailing volatile situation in eastern Ladakh.

Earlier in the day, he held a meeting with Jaishankar, General Rawat and three service chiefs at his South Block office to review the current situation.

These are the first casualties faced by the Indian Army in a clash with the Chinese troops since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

Rajnath Singh had asked the service chiefs to explain the current situation at the Galwan Valley and also what course of action can be taken hereafter.

Gen Naravane was to visit Kashmir on Tuesday morning but following the Monday night developments, his journey was cancelled.

An Army source said: “The Defence Minister reviewed the current operational situation in eastern Ladakh, consequent to Monday’s violent faceoff on the Line of Actual Control, along with the Chief of Defence Staff and the three service Chiefs. The External Affairs Minister was also present during the meeting.”