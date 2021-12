Ladakh: Chadar trek 2022, winter tourism activities suspended over Omicron scare

Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Leh has ordered suspension of Chadar Trek 2022, Snow leopard sighting expeditions & other winter tourism activities in the district till further orders, in view of upsurge in Covid cases & detection of Omicron variant, ANI reported quoting Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal.

In light of current Covid situation and detection of omicron variant case in the district, Chadar Trek 2022 and other winter tourism activities suspended by Chairman DDMA,Leh @ShrikantS_H till further order.@DIPR_Leh @AltoaLadakh @lg_ladakh pic.twitter.com/gGHLbSda1W — District Leh Official (@DC_Leh_Official) December 23, 2021

Earlier this day, India has reported 7,495 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry informed.

According to the Ministry, 236 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 65 confirmed cases followed by Delhi with 64 cases and Telangana with 24 cases. Of the 213 cases, 104 patients have recovered from the virus.

With the recovery of 6,960 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stand at 3,42,08,926.

As many as 434 Covid deaths have also been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll from the virus to 4,78,759.

The Ministry also informed that India's active caseload presently is at 78,291, constituting 0.23 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

In a press statement, the Ministry said that in the last 24 hours, a total of 12,05,775 COVID tests were conducted.

"India has so far conducted over 66.86 crore (66,86,43,929) cumulative tests," the release informed.

"While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, weekly positivity rate at 0.59 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 39 days now. The daily positivity rate has been reported to be 0.62 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 80 days and below 3 per cent for 115 consecutive days now," it added.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 02:18 PM IST