Ladakh: BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal urges tourists to not pollute in and around Indus river

BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday took to Twitter urging people visiting Ladakh to not pollute "the clean environment" He shared some photographs on social media on the litter and filth created by tourists around river Indus.

As per reports, his tweet addressing the tourist's behavior of dumping garbage is a result of the scoring crowd in Ladakh on the occasion of the Sindhu Pushkar Darshan festive.

'Welcome all the pilgrims to Ladakh who perform #SindhuPushkar according to their belief but strongly condemn the inhuman behavior of some of them who pollute the clean environment by dumping garbages in the lap of the Sindhu,' the MP tweeted adding the question further, 'Will goddess Sindhu be happy with this behavior of devotees?

According to NDTV, 'The Sindhu Darshan festival is a three-day event celebrated in June every year. However, this year the festival was postponed due to the pandemic. The festival recognises the Sindhu (Indus) river as a symbol of unity, peaceful co-existence and communal harmony.'

This is not the first time that the BJP leader has spoken of the concern to keep the serene landscape clean. Few months ago in a tweet he wrote welcoming the tourists, 'I request you all, enjoy your time to the fullest but please don’t spread garbage here and there. This is our home, not your dustbin.' The tweet further urged the people visiting Ladakh to respect the culture, rich heritage of Ladakh and look forward to its prosperous future.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 07:18 PM IST