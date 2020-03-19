‘Lackadaisical Boomer’ Shashi Tharoor called out by his son for not practising social distancing amid coronavirus outbreak

While Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is no stranger to criticism – particularly from those of the ruling dispensation – he got some from his own kith and kin on Thursday.

Shashi Tharoor’s journalist son Ishan called him a ‘lackadaisacal (sic) boomer’ who refused to stop going to parliament.

He wrote: “My struggles with a lackadaisacal (sic) boomer today: Shashi Tharoor insists on going to Parliament with hordes of other people pressed together in close quarters even as Indian government enacts significant measures to begin imposing social distancing. This is nuts. It’s not only dangerous for him, but his whole household, including my elderly grandmother.”

This led a churlish Tharoor to retort: “But PM Modi (addressing nation right now) exempts public representatives from social distancing because it is their responsibility to serve the public, just like doctors, food delivery personnel & media (other categories exempted in PM’s speech).”

Meanwhile, Ishan Tharoor pointed out that there were other ways to ‘serve the public than sitting on a bench in Parliament’.