'Kya Din Aa Gaye Hain...': Dhruv Rathee Reacts After BJP's Official X Handle Posts Morphed Video Of YouTuber Ahead Of Upcoming Polls | X

New Delhi: A political spoof posted by the Bharatiya Janta Party's official X handle, has sparked a round of online sparring, after YouTuber Dhruv Rathee hilariously reacted on being included in the party’s latest satirical video targeting the INDIA Bloc.

The 25-second-clip, stitched from scenes of the film Hungama (2003) with photoshopped faces of opposition leaders and Rathee, has drawn partisan commentary and counter memes.

Have a look at Rathee's reaction here:

What the video shows

The video features morphed visuals of Rahul Gandhi, MK Stalin and Mamata Banerjee, portraying their election preparations as disorganised and frantic. Akhilesh Yadav appears in a red cap in the clip.

Posting the video on X, BJP captioned, “Samajh rahe hain na...agli baari kis-kis ki hai...". Within 24 hours, the post drew 8,36,000 views and around 320 replies, reflecting the pace at which political humour is circulating online amid early buzz for the 2026 state elections.

Supporters and detractors responded with their own spoofs, including water giving memes and remarks aimed at perceived critics of the ruling party. The exchange also shows how official political handles increasingly employ viral formats to frame opponents through satire.

Have a look:

X Screengrab

X Screengrab

Dhruv Rathee’s reaction fuels online debate

Rathee, whose videos are often critical of the ruling party, noted his inclusion with the line, “Official BJP account is using my pic now. Kya din aa gaye hain”. His post has collected more than 10,000 likes and started online arguments over whether his appearance in the spoof was intended as criticism or backhanded validation of his influence as an informal opposition voice.

The BJP’s meme places Rathee alongside INDIA bloc leaders within the repurposed film sequence, extending its portrayal of political disorder to online users as well. Users replied to Rathee’s post with a mix of supportive messages and taunts, contributing to a polarised, but high engagement thread for sure.