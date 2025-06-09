Kumbh Mela Stampede: Allahabad HC Slams UP Govt Over Lapses, Delayed Compensation

Stampede At Maha Kumbh: |

The Allahabad High Court has demanded accountability from the Uttar Pradesh government regarding deaths and injuries during this year's Kumbh Mela stampede, emphasizing the state's constitutional duty to ensure public safety at mass gatherings. Hearing a petition by Uday Pratap Singh, whose wife allegedly died in the chaos, the bench of Justices S.D. Singh and Sandeep Jain criticized authorities for failing to provide autopsy reports or clear documentation about her death.

The court ordered the state to submit comprehensive records including date-wise casualty lists from all hospitals involved, current status of compensation claims, and doctor-attested details of each deceased individual. Officials revealed during proceedings that 305 beds across government and private facilities had been reserved for the event, with two authorized centers handling postmortems.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the administration's response, the judges noted that four months after the incident, many victims' families still await compensation. The court observed that pilgrims shouldn't be expected to navigate bureaucratic hurdles for relief, directing the government to proactively disburse payments. The matter will next be heard on July 18.