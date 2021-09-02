K’taka revises norms for travellers from Kerala

Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has revised its Covid protocol for people coming from Kerala, exempting a set of people from mandatory seven days institutional quarantine.

It had earlier stated that all those coming from Kerala have to be under institutional quarantine for seven days in view of the alarming rise in Covid cases.

The revised protocol exempted constitutional functionaries, healthcare professionals and their spouses from institutional quarantine.

Apart from them, children below two years, people in dire emergency situation such as death in the family or medical treatment, short term travellers (within three days), students arriving to Karnataka for examination along with one parent each and going back within three days and passengers in transit from and to Kerala via any mode of transport have been exempted, the order said.

According to the government order, all students and employees should compulsorily bring negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours irrespective of their Covid vaccination status. It clarified that the validity of such certificates is for one week.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:50 PM IST