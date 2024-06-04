 Krishnanagar Lok Sabha Seat Result Live: TMC's Mahua Moitra Leads Against BJP's Amrita Roy
According to the Election Commission website, as of around 11:14 AM, Mahua had secured 66,565 votes, while Amrita Roy trailed behind her with 59,290 votes.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
article-image

TMC candidate Mahua Moitra, who is vying re-election from Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal, is leadeing BJP's Amrita Roy with close to 7000 votes.

At the same time, Mamata Banerjee's Trinmool Congress was leading on 29 seats, while the BJP was ahead on 10 seats. The Congress party had led on 2 seats, and CPIM was leading on a single seat.

West Bengal comprises a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, with voting spread across all seven phases of the general elections. Three seats each were contested in the first and second phases, four seats in the third phase, eight seats each in the fourth and sixth phases, seven seats in the fifth phase, and nine seats in the seventh phase, all conducted on June 1.

