KPSC Stays Veterinary Officers' Recruitment Following Controversy | AI Representational Image

Bengaluru, July:27: Following the controversy of `cash for job' in recruitment of veterinary officers by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), the KPSC has decided to stay the recruitment process temporarily, pending internal inquiry.

After an emergency meeting of KPSC on Sunday, KPSC Secretary K Jyothi has said that a four member committee headed by the senior KPSC member had been formed and the committee had been given a week's time to submit a `detailed, factual' report.

``Since the allegations are of highly serious nature, the internal sub committee under the chairmanship of a senior member of the Commission, along with other three members has been formed to inquire into the allegations. Until the internal inquiry sub-committee submits its final report, the Commission has decided to temporarily stay the final selection list for Veterinary Officers, which was published on July 17, 2026, she said.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: On irregularities in the KPSC recruitment, BJP leader and LoP Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka says, "More than 400 jobs are sold in the market for every veterinary doctor... More than Rs 800 crore of corruption in the KPSC. The ranked students in… pic.twitter.com/Hw7ZkvEbbQ — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2026

The Commission's decision follows a complaint lodged at the Vidhana Soudha police station on July 24, 2026, where media reports telecasted the middlemen negotiating with the aspiring candidates with `cash for job' offer. They demanded ₹ 80 lakh per placement and the final list showed that some of the students, who took extra two years to complete the courses were top on the list of the selected candidates, while the meritorious students did not even find their name. The aggrieved students lodged a complaint with Vidhana Soudha police, who registered a FIR and are investigating the case.

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This is the second major scam rocking the KPSC, the government job recruitment agency of Karnataka. While its Chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar was suspended after his two daughters were caught producing fake income certificates for obtaining jobs as Industrial Extension Officers, Sahukar himself had not declared `conflict of interest' during the recruitment process of his daughters.