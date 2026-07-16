Kota Women With Kidney Damage After C-Sections Seek Kidney Transplants Or Euthanasia In Letter To President Murmu | ANI

Jaipur: Five women who are suffering from kidney-related problems after C-section deliveries in Kota have now refused dialysis and, by sending a letter to the President of India, have requested either a kidney transplant or permission for euthanasia.

The victims in their letter to the President of India have said that undergoing dialysis three times a week is distressing not only for them but also for the families as well. Children and newborns are at home, unable to receive proper care.

One of the victims, Ragini, said that her husband, Lokesh, has lost his job as he has to take care of her and the newborn baby. "While there have been no direct costs for the hospital treatment itself, money is being spent on various other necessities, and their financial situation has deteriorated, said Ragini.

The victims urged the government to either grant their request for euthanasia—since they cannot survive more than six months in this state—or arrange for an immediate kidney transplant.

Addressing the issue, Dr. Nilesh Jain, Principal of the Medical College, Kota, said that the condition of these women has improved significantly and is expected to get better. He suggested they should consult other patients regarding the dialysis process and seek advice from nephrologists if they face difficulties.

“The women are free to return home to rest with their families and visit the hospital solely for their dialysis sessions,” said the principal.

Notably, as many as 12 women developed kidney-related problems after C-section deliveries in Kota in May this year. Five of them had collapsed, two were discharged, and five remained hospitalized to undergo regular dialysis.