Kota Infants Death: Hospital gets make-over to greet Ministers

BJP workers protested against the Minister’s visit and asked him why it took him so long to come to Kota where children were dying. BJP workers and relatives of patients protested against the green carpet laid out for the Minister by the hospital authorities and it had to be removed.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the hospital, Sharma said 1,438 children were admitted in the month of December, of which 100 died. He informed that a centralized oxygen lines would be fixed by January 15. “The hospital had sufficient fund of Rs 6 crore. Most equipment has been repaired and instructions have been issued to repair the rest,” Sharma informed. He also said that strict action would be taken against all those who were negligent. He also criticized the BJP for politicizing the issue.