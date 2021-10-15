Kolkata: Women participate in 'Sindur Khela' wearing PPE kits

Kolkata: With Vijaya Dashami, the five-day long Durga Puja has come to an end. Despite warnings from the doctors and rise in the Covid-19 cases, people of West Bengal cutting across religion and language in large numbers have visited several pandals and were in complete festive mood.

On the last day to give a social message women of Kolkata’s south Dum Dum area had taken part in ‘Sindur Khela’ (an important ritual before the immersion) wearing PPE kit.

Notably, not just Hindus even Muslim women of Amarpalli Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee were seen taking part in the ritual to give a message of harmony.

According to one puja committee member, a total of 52 women wore PPE kits and took part in the ritual.

“Our puja committee always gives strong social messages to people. This year we gave two messages, one is protection from the ongoing pandemic and the second is communal harmony,” said the organizer.

