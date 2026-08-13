Kolkata Woman Dies As Car Plunges Into Pond After She Allegedly Hits Accelerator Instead Of Brake

A 42-year-old woman died after the car she was driving plunged into a pond in Kolkata’s Kestopur area on Wednesday, allegedly after she pressed the accelerator instead of the brake while practising driving.

The victim, identified as Sumitra Das, was reportedly practising driving in her Hyundai Eon in the Prafull Kanan area when she lost control of the vehicle. The car crashed into the pond and submerged within seconds.

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Sumitra had reportedly returned home after dropping her daughter at school on a scooter. After parking the two-wheeler in the garage, she took the car out to practise driving. Local residents attempted to rescue her after the vehicle fell into the pond, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot after being alerted and launched a rescue operation. The car was pulled out after nearly an hour, following which Sumitra’s body was found inside the vehicle.

Police sources said her position inside the car suggested that she may have attempted to escape as it sank. Her face was reportedly towards the rear of the vehicle, while her legs were found near the steering area.

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According to police, Sumitra’s husband, Krishnendu Das, had recently purchased the car. She was preparing for her driving licence test scheduled for August 22 and had been practising for it.

The preliminary investigation suggests that she may have accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to accelerate and plunge into the pond.

Police recovered the body and sent it to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.