Kolkata: Will former KMC Mayor Sovan Chatterjee return to TMC?

Kolkata: Will former Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Sovan Chatterjee along with his close aide Baisakhi Banerjee rejoin TMC is an important question plaguing the minds of everyone in the city.

Chatterjee along with Baisakhi on Wednesday met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat Nabanna and held a closed-door meeting with her for over one hour.

Coming out from Nabanna, Chatterjee said that whether he will rejoin or not will be decided by Mamata Banerjee.

“I always had healthy terms with didi and after a long time, I am coming to Nabanna. In my personal life, I make decisions but in the political sphere I have always consulted didi throughout. Whatever she thinks and does I will accept,” said Chatterjee.

Chatterjee also claimed he had a ‘misunderstanding’ for which he had left TMC.

It can be noted that on August 14, 2019, Chatterjee along with Baisakhi had joined BJP in the national capital and after Baisakhi was denied ticket to contest in the last Assembly election, he had left BJP on March 14 last year and was not active in politics.

Talking to the media, Baisakhi said that he was listening to the stories that were being discussed between Chatterjee and the Chief Minister.

“Sovan has always loved didi and she also supported Sovan and today I was just listening to their discussion in CM’s chamber. Sovan is a political person and he should return to active politics,” said Baisakhi, stating that not just TMC supporters, several BJP supporters also congratulated the duo for returning to active politics.

Chatterjee’s wife and Behala TMC MLA Ratna Chatterjee said that she will accept whatever decision will be taken by the TMC supremo and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

“Before leaving TMC, Sovan said that he doesn’t want to continue with a party where I am working. Now if they want to rejoin then it is upto the senior leadership to decide on their fate,” mentioned Ratna.