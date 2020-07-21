Kolkata: Unsuccessful students agitate over 'faulty results' outside Higher Secondary council office

A number of unsucessful candidates of a school in the city demonstrated before the office of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education Wednesday demanding re-evaluation of their answer scripts.

About 50 examinees of Ashoknagar High School in Tollygunge area of the city took part in the protest organized by All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO), which is affiliated to the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist).

They claimed that 130 of them had been declared failed in the recently announced higher secondary results which was unexpected.

A spokesman of the school said 130 of the 150 candidates failed the higher secondary examination this year but refused to comment on the agitation by the students.

The gaurdian of one of the students said the "faulty results" were the fallout of "hasty and improper evaluation by the council."