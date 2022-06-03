Kolkata: Terrorist Mohd Mosiuddin alias Musa, who planned ISIS-style killings, sentenced to life imprisonment | Photo: Twitter

Kolkata: The terrorist behind plotting of ISIS-style killings in Kolkata, Mohammad Mosiuddin alias Musa on Friday got life sentence by the special court of NIA.

It can be noted that in July 2016, CID arrested Musa from Burdwan area following which the NIA had taken over the charge to probe the incident. A .38 bore six-chamber revolver, three rounds of bullets, a knife and a mobile phone was seized from Musa during his arrest.

While praying for lifetime imprisonment, NIA counsel Shyamal Ghosh, claimed that Musa is a terrorist inspired by ISIS and was plotting murderous attacks.

The NIA in their charge sheet had mentioned that Musa had chosen Missionaries of Charity’s Mother House to stab and kill foreigners, a style frequently chosen by ISIS.

The NIA officials also alleged that he chose to kill foreigners in this style as foreign countries have bombarded ISIS in Syria and Libya.

Finding Musa to be guilty for conspiring against the country, NIA special court’s chief judge Siddhartha Kanjilal sentenced him for life imprisonment.

It can be noted that Musa is also accused of a murderous attack on jail staff in Presidency Correctional Home.