 Kolkata Shaken By 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Near India-Bangladesh Border
An earthquake measuring over 5 on the Richter scale struck near Asaashuni, sending tremors across Kolkata and surrounding districts. Residents rushed outdoors from high-rises and offices at Nabanna. Roads and shops sustained minor damage. The quake, less than 100 km from Kolkata, raised fears of aftershocks.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
article-image
Kolkata Shaken By 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Near India-Bangladesh Border | Representational Image

Kolkata: Over 5 magnitude earthquake along India-Bangladesh border jolts Kolkata and several other districts on Friday afternoon.

According to the meteorological department, the quake took place at Bangladesh’s Asaashuni near Satkhira in the country’s southwest Khulna division.

The Meteorological department also mentioned that Kolkata and the neighbourhood felt the jolt as Satkhira is not even 100 kms away from Kolkata.

Several people including police from high rise buildings and also from the state secretariat Nabanna were seen coming out on the road as they were afraid of the aftershock of the earthquake.

Potholes and cracks were seen in some shops and roads in and around Kolkata after the quake.

“I initially thought that my head was spinning, then we all realized that it was an earthquake. All of us went out on the road,” said a clerk from Nabanna.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Shashi Panja also mentioned that she got ‘afraid’ during the quake.

