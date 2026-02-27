Kolkata Shaken By 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Near India-Bangladesh Border | Representational Image

Kolkata: Over 5 magnitude earthquake along India-Bangladesh border jolts Kolkata and several other districts on Friday afternoon.

According to the meteorological department, the quake took place at Bangladesh’s Asaashuni near Satkhira in the country’s southwest Khulna division.

The Meteorological department also mentioned that Kolkata and the neighbourhood felt the jolt as Satkhira is not even 100 kms away from Kolkata.

#BREAKING



Earthquake in Kolkata



5.5 magnitude earthquake hit near Kolkata at 1:22pm IST, as per National Centre for Seismology



United States Geological Survey recorded it at 5.3 magnitude, with the epicentre 26 km southeast of Taki, West Bengal



Tremor struck at a shallow… pic.twitter.com/Rpz9X3uGRz — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) February 27, 2026

Several people including police from high rise buildings and also from the state secretariat Nabanna were seen coming out on the road as they were afraid of the aftershock of the earthquake.

Potholes and cracks were seen in some shops and roads in and around Kolkata after the quake.

“I initially thought that my head was spinning, then we all realized that it was an earthquake. All of us went out on the road,” said a clerk from Nabanna.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Shashi Panja also mentioned that she got ‘afraid’ during the quake.