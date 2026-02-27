Kolkata Shaken By 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Near India-Bangladesh Border

Kolkata: Over 5 magnitude earthquake along India-Bangladesh border jolts Kolkata and several other districts on Friday afternoon.
According to the meteorological department, the quake took place at Bangladesh’s Asaashuni near Satkhira in the country’s southwest Khulna division.
The Meteorological department also mentioned that Kolkata and the neighbourhood felt the jolt as Satkhira is not even 100 kms away from Kolkata.
Several people including police from high rise buildings and also from the state secretariat Nabanna were seen coming out on the road as they were afraid of the aftershock of the earthquake.
Potholes and cracks were seen in some shops and roads in and around Kolkata after the quake.
“I initially thought that my head was spinning, then we all realized that it was an earthquake. All of us went out on the road,” said a clerk from Nabanna.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) minister Shashi Panja also mentioned that she got ‘afraid’ during the quake.