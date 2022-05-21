Kolkata receives Kalbaisakhi showers, two school students drown while rowing

Kolkata: Amidst some respite to people from humid weather due to nor’westers, some casualties were also reported due to the sudden storm.

Five students who went for rowing at Rabindra Sarovar as a part of their school competition, got drowned due to the sudden storm and heavy downpour.

Two school students Pushan Sadhu Khan and Sourodeep Chatterjee of South Point School, who were untraceable after the rowing boat turned were later found by the rescue team and after being taken to the hospital, were said to be brought dead.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Mayor Firhad Hakim after visiting the spot said that the rescue boat was not there due to the wind warning otherwise there wouldn’t have been any loss of life.

According to eyewitnesses, friends of those who died said that both the students, being afraid due to sudden storm, were trying to come to the shore and their ores got stuck following which the boat toppled leading to the mishap.

However, the father of a deceased student said that they got the news late and also complained about the school officials for not ‘taking care’ of the students who went to practice for school competition.

It can be noted that in much relief to the people, various districts of South Bengal including Kolkata and its neighbouring areas received heavy downpour due to nor’wester or Kalbaisakhi or mango showers leading to delay in flight operations.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest wind speed recorded was 90 kilometres per hour.

Due to the heavy wind speed, flights were cancelled for two hours at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose international airport. One boy died and two were seriously injured in Burdwan after a tree fell on them. Trees were seen uprooted in several parts of Kolkata as well. A motorbike of a traffic police was damaged after a tree fell on it.

Electricity was cut off at some places in Kolkata to clear the logs of the trees. In North Kolkata, a traffic signal fell on a car due to the high wind speed.

The wind speed of almost 60km/hr lasted for about half an hour along with heavy downpour giving respite to the people from the scorching heat and humid weather.

According to IMD, due to favourable conditions, Kolkata and its adjoining areas will continue receiving few more such nor’wester.

On Saturday, metro services were also disrupted after a tree was uprooted and fell on the metro line between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Netaji. However, services resumed after the tracks were cleared.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:11 PM IST