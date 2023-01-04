Kolkata: NFR lodges FIR in stone pelting at Vande Bharat express

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat Express |

Kolkata: North East Frontier Railway (NFR) CPRO Sabyasachi Dey said the NFR has lodged an FIR against unknown miscreants over stone pelting at Vande Bharat express.

“It is a sad affair. An FIR has been lodged at Samsi police station against unknown miscreants,” said Dey also confirming that the railways will probe the incident.

Some miscreants had pelted stones at the New Jalpaiguri - Howrah Vande Bharat at 5:50 pm on Monday at Kumarganj near Samsi. One main glass door was broken in the incident. However, no passengers were injured, neither the train was delayed.

According to sources information about the incident has also been sent to PMO after which the Central IB has also launched a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, demanding NIA probe, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said soon 'bulldozers' will enter West Bengal to 'uproot stone pelting party'.

“After Uttar Pradesh bulldozers will enter Bengal from Cooch Behar through Assam and uproot the stone pelting party,” claimed Adhikari.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that the TMC goons had pelted stones to settle score against the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant during the inauguration.

However, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “It is a well scripted act. Now when the BJP is demanding an NIA probe into the incident let me remind you that a huge sum of money was stolen from Vande Bharat Express in Gujarat and the train was attacked thrice in Uttar Pradesh. The NIA should also probe those incidents,” mentioned Ghosh.