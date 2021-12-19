Kolkata municipal polls: People voted peacefully, says CM Mamata Banerjee even after three injured in crude bomb explosion

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday afternoon said she is happy that people have voted "peacefully" in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections.

"Voter turnout recorded till now is over 50%. I am happy people voted peacefully. Kolkata Police is carrying out its duties efficiently," news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo's remark comes after three people were injured in the bomb explosion which took place in the north-eastern part of Kolkata on Sunday morning.

The incident took place outside Taki Boys School in ward 36 of North Kolkata.

“The incident took place around 200 metres from the polling station. The election process has not been affected by this. A huge police contingent has been deployed in the area. We have appealed to voters to exercise their right to franchise without fear. The injured man has been taken to hospital,” Priyabrata Roy, deputy commissioner of police (eastern suburban division), told the media.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar called for peaceful voting. After casting his vote, he said, "Peaceful voting extremely important for people to vote without any fear. I told State Election Commissioner to make necessary arrangements for peaceful voting and to ensure no state intervention."

72 arrested for disturbing law and order during KMC polls: Police

As many as 72 people were arrested for allegedly disturbing law and order during Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections on Sunday, police said.

One person was arrested for allegedly hurling bombs in Sealdah area, in which three voters were injured, of whom one was in serious condition, a senior police officer said.

"Seventy-two people have been arrested so far for disturbing law and order in the city where civic elections are underway. One person has been arrested in connection with the hurling of bombs. Others involved in the incident have been identified and they will be arrested soon," Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Subhankar Sinha Sarkar said.

Polling is underway at 4,959 polling booths in all 144 wards of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) amid tight security and with COVID-19 protocols.

The counting of votes will take place on December 21.

(With input from agencies)

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 04:30 PM IST