 Kolkata-Lucknow Flight Diverted As Typhoon Yagi Continues To Affect Uttar Pradesh Weather
Typhoon Yagi has caused major damage in Southeast Asia. But it has affected weather in India as well too.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 10:34 AM IST
Picture for representation | File

A Kolkata-Lucknow flight operated by Indigo Airlines was diverted to Varanasi on Wednesday (September 18) after Air Traffic Controller (ATC) at Lucknow did not give permission for the plane to land. Jagran media reported that the the permission was denied due to bad weather.

Many parts of the state of Uttar Pradesh are currently witnessing heavy rains due to remanents of Typhoon Yagi which has caused heavy damage in Southeast Asia.

The Indigo Airlines flight 6E-856 was scheduled to take off from Kolkata at 6:40 pm on Wednesday but the take-off took place at 7 pm. On approaching Terminal 3 of Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, the plane was denied landing due to bad weather. It was then diverted to Varanasi and landed there at 9:30 pm. It took off for Lucknow at 10 pm at night and landed there at 10:45 pm.

Typhoon Yagi has caused chaos in Southeast Asia and has caused major damage in countries like Vietnam, Myanmar and more. Al-Jazeera reported that floods caused by Typhoon Yagi have led to 226 deaths in Myanmar.

Effect on Indian weather

India is already witnessing rains due to Southwest Monsoon currently. The remanents of Typhoon Yagi have added to the rains and many part of north Indian states like Uttar Pradesh have seen un expected rainfall that is higher than usual.

Cities like Prayagraj, Etawah and others have witnessed higher than usual rains.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there was high probability of rain/thunderstorms in both meteorological divisions of the state.

