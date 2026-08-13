Kolkata Hospital Nurse Found Dead In Locked Toilet; Anaesthetic Vials, Syringe Recovered | IANS

Kolkata: A 30-year-old nurse was found dead inside a locked toilet at the state-run NRS Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday. Empty vials of anaesthetic injection and a syringe were found inside the toilet. A post-mortem examination was underway to determine the cause of death.

West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee and senior police officers rushed to the hospital after news of the death emerged on Thursday morning. The incident at the 150-year-old hospital has raised questions about what happened in the period between the nurse disappearing from duty and being found inside the toilet.

Kolkata, West Bengal: A 30-year-old nurse, Rupali Burman, was found unconscious inside a toilet at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital and was later declared dead. She had been on duty in the Gynecology Department’s High Dependency Unit and had gone to the toilet around… pic.twitter.com/85wohonlKR — IANS (@ians_india) August 13, 2026

Search Ends In Grim Discovery

A police officer said the nurse was on duty on Wednesday night when she disappeared around 9.40 pm. Hospital staff began looking for her and noticed that the door of a toilet had remained locked for an unusually long time.

“They shouted her name, but there was no response. They broke the door and found her lying inside,” the officer said, requesting anonymity, Hindustan Times reports.

Doctors examined the nurse and declared her dead. Police said the body was found on the first floor of the maternity ward and the area was cordoned off.

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Anaesthetic Vials, Syringe Found

Police found empty vials of anaesthetic injection and a syringe inside the toilet. However, investigators have not said whether the items were connected to the nurse's death. With the cause of death yet to be established, the post-mortem findings will be crucial in determining what happened.

“No suicide note was found anywhere. The nurse’s phone has been seized to check the call records. Her husband has been asked to come here,” the police officer said.

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Married In March

Hospital staff said the nurse had married in March. Her husband's family lives in Delhi, while her family lives in East Midnapore district.

The staff said the nurse and her husband lived in a rented flat near Kolkata. Police have not disclosed any further details about the circumstances surrounding her death.