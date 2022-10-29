Kolkata: Eastern Zonal Security Council meeting likely to be postponed

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during Eastern Zonal Council meeting couple of years ago. | PTI

Kolkata: The Eastern Zonal Security Council meeting that was supposed to take place on November 5 at the state secretariat Nabanna is likely to be temporarily postponed as the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was supposed to chair the meeting, cannot come to Kolkata for certain reasons.

According to Nabanna sources, no written information has been given from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the state secretariat till now. The in-depth communication on this issue will be revealed in the next couple of days.

MHA did not specified any tentative date

The state secretariat sources also confirmed that the MHA did not specified any tentative date for the meeting.

Earlier, speculations were high on a meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Union Home Minister and the Chief Ministers of other eastern states, including those who were scheduled to visit Kolkata for the Eastern Zonal Security Council meeting.

It is pertinent to mention that Mamata had skipped the meeting of the Union Home Minister along with home ministers of other states two days back in Haryana, and a DGP was sent in her place.

According to the state government, due to the ongoing festive season, the Chief Minister could not leave the state.