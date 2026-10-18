Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: Section 163 Imposed For 3 Days After 19 Deaths

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 18: Following the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in North Kolkata that claimed 19 lives, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, has been imposed in parts of the city for three days, from October 18 to 20.

According to an order issued by Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand, the restrictions apply to the area under Bowbazar Police Station, bounded by College Street, CR Avenue, Collotola Street and Eden Hospital Road.

The order prohibits unlawful assemblies of five or more persons, carrying lathis, lethal or other dangerous weapons, and any acts likely to cause a breach of peace or disturb public tranquillity in the specified area.

West Bengal | Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS in parts of the Bowbazar area for 3 days, from Oct 18 to Oct 20, to prevent breach of peace. It bans the assembly of five or more individuals, the possession of lathis or dangerous weapons, and any actions that disrupt public harmony. — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2026

Police order details three-day restrictions

“Now, therefore, in exercise of the power conferred by Sub-Section (1) of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, read with the Sub-Section (3) of the said Section, I, Ajay Nand, Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, being an Executive Magistrate for the Metropolitan area of Kolkata as well as in the district of South 24 Parganas (within the limits of the suburbs of Kolkata falling under Kolkata police jurisdiction), do hereby prohibit for a period of 03 (three) days from 18.10.2026 to 20.10.2026 or until further order, any unlawful assembly of 05 (five) or more persons, carrying of lathi, any lethal or other dangerous weapons or doing of any act which is likely to cause breach of the peace and disturbances of the public tranquillity within the said Area in the town of Kolkata,” the order reads.

VIDEO | West Bengal: Reacting to the stampede at the Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata, Union Minister of State (MoS) Tokhan Sahu said, "19 people lost their lives and over 20 others are injured in Kolkata. This is truly heartbreaking. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those who are injured. Whenever such a tragic incident occurs, humanity demands that we all stand together with the affected families. No one should politicise this. WB Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has shown great sensitivity and announced compensation for the families of the deceased, while visiting those injured in the hospital. The government stands firmly with them."On the Opposition's call for a regime change, he said, "The Opposition is trying to mislead the people of the country. In a democracy, everyone has the right to protest, but spreading anarchy is unacceptable. The Opposition is continually attempting to create unrest and chaos across the nation, particularly in Delhi..."(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 18, 2026

The order was issued in view of concerns over possible violent demonstrations, rallies and meetings that could affect public order and safety. It will remain in force for three days or until further orders.

Stampede prompts investigation and compensation

The incident occurred amid heavy crowds at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment as authorities initiated measures to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stampede.

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Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a job for the family of each victim. An investigation by the Special Task Force (STF) began to fix accountability for the incident.

Chief Minister monitors situation

The Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, along with the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and Commissioner of Police (CP), is closely monitoring the situation.

A helpline has been issued for assistance: 1800 345 5678.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)